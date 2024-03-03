3 superstars who could leave Liverpool next season

Liverpool are standing on the verge of a new era. Long-time manager Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season, signaling the end of a glorious period in the club's history.

The Reds are currently in the process of finding their new manager, with Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim, and Roberto De Zerbi reportedly among the leading candidates to take the job.

Several players could also follow in Klopp's footsteps and leave Anfield next summer. On that note, here's a list of three players who might leave Liverpool at the end of the current season.

#3 Thiago

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Thiago is among the most talented midfielders of his generation. The Spain international joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window of 2020.

He has played 68 Premier League games for the Reds thus far, registering two goals and four assists. The 32-year-old veteran has helped the Reds win one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield. Thiago was also part of the PFA Premier League Team of the Season 2021-22.

However, he has struggled throughout with injuries. The Spaniard has managed to make just one appearance this term. His current contract at Anfield is set to expire next summer and the Reds are reportedly unlikely to offer him a new deal. He could thus leave the club on a Bosman deal at the end of the season.

#2 Joel Matip

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Central defender Joel Matip has been a key player for Liverpool since joining as a free agent from FC Schalke during the summer window of 2016. The Cameroon international has played 150 Premier League games for the Reds thus far, scoring nine goals and helping keep 54 clean sheets.

Matip has won seven trophies with Liverpool, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

The former Cameroon international suffered an ACL injury last December and hasn't played since. He is also set to miss the remainder of the season. Matip's current contract at Anfield will expire next summer and the chances of the Reds offering him a new deal are very slim.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is among the best players to have ever featured in the Premier League. He joined the Reds from AS Roma during the summer transfer window of 2017.

The Egypt international has made 333 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit so far, scoring 205 goals and assisting 89 more. He won the Premier League Player of the Season accolade in 2017-18 term and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season thrice. Salah has three Premier League Golden Shoes in his trophy cabinet as well.

As per reports, several clubs from the Saudi Pro League tried to sign Salah last summer. However, he decided to stay at Anfield for the 2023-24 season.

Nevertheless, he is likely to be approached again at the end of the current season. The 31-year-old star could follow Klopp in leaving Anfield next summer.

