Manchester United have struggled to hit their best so far this season. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, with 47 points from 28 games, and have lost a whopping 11 league games till now.

The Manchester-based outfit are likely to have a major squad overall after the end of the season. Several big-name players could also leave the club to make room for incomings.

On that note, here's a list of three first-team players who could leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Red Devils spent a reported £80 million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in the 2019 summer transfer window.

While he impressed highly under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it would be fair to say that he has failed to fully justify his price tag. He is no longer the first-choice defender and has featured in just 16 Premier League games this season, averaging just one tackle per 90 minutes.

Overall, he has played 198 games across all competitions for the Red Devils, registering nine goals and seven assists. He was named as the club captain in 2020 but was stripped of the club's captaincy at the start of this season.

The Red Devils could look to cash in for him if his form doesn't improve before the end of the current season.

#2 Antony

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Big things were expected from Antony when he joined the Red Devils from Ajax for a reported £82 million in the summer transfer window of 2022. However, he failed to settle in at the club and has received constant criticism from fans and pundits for his sub-par performances.

The Brazil international has managed to register just four goals and two assists in 47 Premier League games so far. He is yet to record a goal contribution in 22 league games this season.

The Red Devils might look to cut their losses on him during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Jadon Sancho is another expensive player who flopped at Manchester United. The Englishman arrived at Old Trafford for a reported transfer fee of £73 million in the 2021 summer transfer window.

He has played 58 league games for the Red Devils, scoring just nine goals and assisting six. The England international has also fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag.

He was loaned out to his former club Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window. They are likely to sell the 24-year-old permanently this summer.