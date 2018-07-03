3 superstars that would make Barcelona's defense unbeatable

David Alaba

Despite winning both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy last term, Catalan giants, FC Barcelona are working hard in the transfer market as they plan to strengthen major areas of their squad before the next campaign kicks off.

While they have been linked with many attackers and midfielders recently, the club also has a lot of work to do in reinforcing their defence this summer. Although the Blaugrana were strong at the back during the 2017/2018 campaign, there are still few reasons why they need to strengthen their back line ahead if the next campaign.

First, Gerard Pique is now 31 and since Yerry Mina is yet to find his feet at the Camp Nou, there is the need for the club to find a decent central-back who can forge a perfect partnership with Samuel Umiti at the heart of the defence.

Moreover, Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto are still inexperienced in their position while Jordi Alba also lacks a quality backup as Lucas Digne has failed to impress going forward.

Therefore, we take a look at 3 defenders Barcelona should consider signing in order to make their defence stronger this summer.

#3 Toby Alderwiereld

Alderwiereld has impressed in the English Premier League

Barcelona will need a strong, intelligent and ball-playing defender to partner with Samuel Umtiti at the heart of the defence or serve as a quality backup to Gerard Pique. One of such superstars that would fit in perfectly into the role is Tottenham Hotspur defender, Toby Alderewiereld.

The 29-year-old is one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment. His confidence on the ball, decent passing, and rigidity at the back are qualities that make him a suitable player for Barcelona's possession-based system.

Now is the right time for the Catalans to make a move for Spurs' ace as Alderwiereld is reportedly considering a move away from the Wembley Stadium due to Tottenham's wage cap policy.