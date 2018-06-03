Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 superstars who may move to the Premier League this summer

What an impact these signings could have!

Ritwik Kundu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 15:09 IST
2.43K

The Premier League transfer window is officially open. With all 20 clubs expected to do their business in recruiting new, upcoming talent and top players from across the globe, the period of hope and expectation is firmly upon us.

The 2017-18 season saw Manchester City coast to the title, finishing 19 points ahead of eventual also-rans Manchester United. Tottenham and Liverpool secured Champions League football, ensuring that Chelsea and Arsenal were condemned to Europa League hell. Elsewhere, Burnley, Leicester and Newcastle all finished strongly, while Stoke, Swansea and West Brom were relegated.

Irrespective of a club's stature, ambition or budget, one thing is certain: new signings; players who won't just add quality to the side, but also to increase the squad size and provide valuable back-up.

Clubs have already made their initial moves, scouting exciting new talent and making offers players can't refuse, with the likes of Fabinho (to Liverpool), Ricardo Pereira (to Leicester) and Jonas Lossl (to Huddersfield) all completing moves ahead of the World Cup.

The future of some of the biggest stars, however, is shrouded in doubt and uncertainty. Therefore, we take a look at 3 superstars who could move to the Premier League ahead of the 2018-19 season:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Will CR7 be back at his original stomping ground?
The Portuguese super-star stole headlines from team-mate Gareth Bale moments after Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on the 27th of May, in a manner only he can!

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more." - Ronaldo in an interview to beIN Sports.

This transfer bombshell, followed by Zidane's shock resignation has led the Los Blancos faithful to believe it is entirely possible that Ronaldo may not be at the Bernabeu come next season.

Although many believe this is an attempt by Ronaldo to get himself an improved contract on par with Messi and Neymar, the Portuguese has never denied fancying a second stint in England.

If such a mind-boggling transfer was to materialize, only Manchester United could afford the astronomical wages that Ronaldo would command. Adding to the noise and growing uncertainty in Spanish publication Marca, who have claimed that the Portuguese informed his team-mates ahead of the Champions League final of his impending exit.

Although it is unlikely Ronaldo will leave, this promises to be an intriguing summer for Real Madrid who are in the hunt for a new manager, even as they struggle to hold on to some of their biggest superstars.


