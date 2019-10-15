Premier League 2019-20: 3 tactical changes Manchester United must make to improve their results

Hrishikesh Anand FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 735 // 15 Oct 2019, 13:55 IST

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have endured an awful start to the 2019-20 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sit in 12th place in the Premier League, having won just two games. The Red Devils have lost to the likes of Newcastle and West Ham, struggled to score goals, and looked dull in every aspect.

Major tactical changes are required if United are to even finish in the top six, considering competition from the likes of Leicester City and West Ham. Although they have had injury issues, the tactics employed by Solskjaer have been problematic and uninspired as well.

Worryingly, the players look like they have lost faith in their coach. In that context, here are three tactical changes the Norwegian must make to resurrect Manchester United's season:

1) Play Mason Greenwood as a forward

Manchester United v Rochdale AFC - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season, netting just nine in the Premier League. Romelu Lukaku's departure meant that United went into the season without a recognized centre-forward, and Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have struggled upfront.

Solskjaer needs to give the talented Mason Greenwood a chance at centre-forward. The youngster possesses the instinct, movement and pace to become a dangerous outlet for United.

More importantly, that will enable Rashford and Martial to return to their preferred positions on the wings. With Rashford and Martial in their best positions, it would bring balance and cohesion to the Manchester United attack - something that they sorely lack at the moment.

Solskjaer has nothing to lose by giving Greenwood a run in the side, and the Englishman can make a big difference to United's attack.

