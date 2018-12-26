3 Tactical factors which have enabled FC Barcelona to perform better in recent matches

Subhadeep Roy

26 Dec 2018, 11:13 IST

FC Barcelona is leading the La Liga table by three points

FC Barcelona has been performing exceptionally well in their recent matches. They have won their last three La Liga matches and also topped their group in the Champions League. Moreover, they have been drawn to face a much easier opponent in the form of Olympique Lyon in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Therefore, they would fancy their chances of winning the treble again, a feat they have achieved twice in the last 10 years.

The Blaugrana is well-known for their beautiful football and tactical improvisations. They have also been the pioneers in several tactical aspects of the game like playing The False 9 , "tiki-taka".

The La Liga Champions leads the La Liga table with 37 points from 17 matches and is ahead of their nearest competitors Atletico Madrid by 3 points. They have dealt with some injury problems to the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the beginning of the season but still been able to hold the pole position in the Spanish League.

We would now have a look at the three tactical factors which have enabled Barca to perform better in the recent matches.

#1 The Barcelona defenders possessing above-average passing skills

Gerard Pique is one of the best passers in the game

Most of the defenders in the world football are not very comfortable playing passes among themselves or to the forward line, but the Blaugrana defenders are an exception in this regard. Gerard Pique is quite well-known for his ball skills and found an able ally in Clement Lenglet, who has been very good in his debut season for Barca. Lenglet has cemented his place in the starting line-up and already appeared in 20 matches for them this season.

Pique and Lenglet frequently play passes between themselves and stretch themselves to span the width of the penalty box in order to avoid the high pressing of the opposition forwards. It is very difficult for the center-backs to play successive wide and horizontal passes between themselves, but those two have been doing so with relative ease for the La Liga Champions this season.

The fullbacks also support the duo at times by helping them in exchanging passes. The above-average passing skills of the defensive quartet allow their midfielders and forwards to take control of the game.

