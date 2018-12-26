×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Tactical factors which have enabled FC Barcelona to perform better in recent matches

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    26 Dec 2018, 11:13 IST

FC Barcelona is leading the La Liga table by three points
FC Barcelona is leading the La Liga table by three points

FC Barcelona has been performing exceptionally well in their recent matches. They have won their last three La Liga matches and also topped their group in the Champions League. Moreover, they have been drawn to face a much easier opponent in the form of Olympique Lyon in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Therefore, they would fancy their chances of winning the treble again, a feat they have achieved twice in the last 10 years.

The Blaugrana is well-known for their beautiful football and tactical improvisations. They have also been the pioneers in several tactical aspects of the game like playing The False 9 , "tiki-taka".

The La Liga Champions leads the La Liga table with 37 points from 17 matches and is ahead of their nearest competitors Atletico Madrid by 3 points. They have dealt with some injury problems to the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the beginning of the season but still been able to hold the pole position in the Spanish League.

We would now have a look at the three tactical factors which have enabled Barca to perform better in the recent matches.


#1 The Barcelona defenders possessing above-average passing skills

Gerard Pique is one of the best passers in the game
Gerard Pique is one of the best passers in the game

Most of the defenders in the world football are not very comfortable playing passes among themselves or to the forward line, but the Blaugrana defenders are an exception in this regard. Gerard Pique is quite well-known for his ball skills and found an able ally in Clement Lenglet, who has been very good in his debut season for Barca. Lenglet has cemented his place in the starting line-up and already appeared in 20 matches for them this season.

Pique and Lenglet frequently play passes between themselves and stretch themselves to span the width of the penalty box in order to avoid the high pressing of the opposition forwards. It is very difficult for the center-backs to play successive wide and horizontal passes between themselves, but those two have been doing so with relative ease for the La Liga Champions this season.

The fullbacks also support the duo at times by helping them in exchanging passes. The above-average passing skills of the defensive quartet allow their midfielders and forwards to take control of the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi La Liga Teams
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Plenty of positives for Barcelona in rout...
RELATED STORY
5 tactical changes Ernesto Valverde has to make for FC...
RELATED STORY
Valencia 1-1 Barcelona: Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
4 most successful Barcelona managers of all time
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona superstars who share a perfect link-up with...
RELATED STORY
5 things that will inspire Barcelona to success this season
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Top 5 performers in Lionel Messi's absence
RELATED STORY
4 Players Barcelona should sign in January 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us