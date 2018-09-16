Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 takeaways from Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Sep 2018

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Champions Barcelona stayed at the top of the table after Real Madrid dropped points against Athletic Bilbao, holding on to a 1-1 draw as Isco equalized an Iker Muniain strike in the 32nd minute.

Barcelona were trailing at the end of the first half courtesy of an Aritz Elustondo stunner in the 12th minute. Resting key personnel Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets given the upcoming Champions League matches, Valverde started Roberto and Rafinha in midfield alongside Ivan Rakitic, with Nelson Semedo also starting at right-back.

Barcelona finally broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a scrappy goal from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele scored the winner 3 minutes later, with Geronimo Rulli in the ground as the shot went in. Let's take a look at some of the interesting points to be noted from this game.

The absence of players like Busquets and Coutinho was surely felt as the creativity was missing throughout the first-half for the Blaugrana

#3 ter Stegen saves Barcelona yet again

As the clock ticked on, Barcelona's defenders pushed high up the pitch and became vulnerable to counter attacks. But the German international bailed the Blaugrana out on several one-on-one chances and is the sole reason they conceded just one goal.

With Real Sociedad taking 8 shots on goal, 5 on target, they surely will count themselves unlucky to have gone home without a point. But the masterclass performance put in by ter Stegen surely hurt them. His distribution from the back was excellent as usual, making sure the ball reached his teammates for the most part.

The German is in the form of his life and surely will be an important figure for Barcelona if they are to compete on all fronts to achieve the treble yet again.

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Football and Cricket FC Barcelona Cricket Australia
