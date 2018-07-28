Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 talented youngsters who may not be a part of Barcelona this season

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Jul 2018

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Barcelona are one of the top heavyweights in Europe and particularly in Spanish football. Having won 25 La Liga, 30 Copa del Rey and 5 Champions League titles, they have a large fan base all around the world. They are also famous for developing their own footballing philosophy known as 'tiki-taka'. It is a possession-oriented, fascinating style of play which was also successfully used by Spain to win their first ever FIFA World Cup in 2010.

The Blaugrana also have the best player in the world in modern era -- Lionel Messi in their side. Having won the La Liga and Copa del Rey quite comfortably last season, Valverde has his sight firmly fixed on winning the prestigious Champions League title this season. With the recent signings of Clement Lenglet and Malcom, Barcelona have clearly shown their intent of building up a squad which is capable of winning the top prize.

Valverde also wants to reshuffle the squad in order to accommodate new players. In this process, he shouldn’t just sell those players who haven’t performed last season without giving them a last opportunity. Hence, he should be cautious while removing especially the young and talented players, who have been bought for a huge price recently.

Let us have a look at the 3 young talented players who might leave Barcelona in this transfer window:

#3 Yerry Mina

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina had an incredible 2018 FIFA World Cup for Colombia. Having scored 3 goals from 3 matches, he equalled the record number of goals scored by a defender at one World Cup. Due to his 6ft 4inch height, Mina scored all 3 goals from corners. His goal against Senegal in the last game of the group was decisive and helped Colombia secure a berth in the knockout stage.

Having been signed by Barcelona from Palmeiras for €11.8million on 11 January 2018, he has started a few games due to the presence of the formidable defensive pair of Umtiti and Pique. With Thomas Vermaelen also there to compete for a place in the starting line-up, it will be a difficult task for Mina to find a spot for himself in the XI.

Hence, there are rumours doing the rounds that Mina is upset with the team management for not getting too many opportunities. He is looking for greener pastures and according to reports, Everton have already registered a £27m bid for him. With the experienced defenders, Ashley William and Phil Jagielka in bad form, Everton are looking for young center-backs and hence Mina is a front-runner candidate for them.

With Wolves and Lyon out of the race, Goodison Park seems to be the likely destination of Yerry Mina if he chooses to leave Barcelona in this transfer window.



