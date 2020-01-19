3 talents at Borussia Dortmund to look for in the years to come

Dortmund has been known to groom youngsters wonderfully over the years.

Borussia Dortmund has been known to be a talent producing goldmine since the last decade. The likes of Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels, and Robert Lewandowski all made their name at Westfalenstadion. Some chose to stay, some chose to move on and some even came back to the club that gave them a life on the football pitch. Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc have done an incredible job at the club over the years. The tradition of scouting promising youngsters and giving them chances to develop and become world-class talents has continued. The likes of Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic have developed into world-class talents which have given Dortmund a fortune to reinvest and become a stronger club in the process. This suits their targets and gives them greater financial stability in the long run.

Here are 3 youngsters at the Signal Iduna Park who need to be watched out for in the years to come.

#3. Giovanni Reyna

Giovanni Reyna is following the footsteps of Christian Pulisic

Giovanni Reyna is the next most highly rated American starlet on the planet. Much like his compatriot Christian Pulisic, he's fulfiling his dreams by starting with Borussia Dortmund in Europe. He joined Borussia Dortmund last summer from New York City FC academy and had started to immediately impress in the youth squad. The youngster has scored 8 goals and assisted 8 more in 16 appearances for the youth squad this season at Dortmund. His progress did not go unnoticed and Lucien Favre called him up to the first team during this winter break in Germany.

He made his debut last night alongside Erling Braut Haaland and was impressive in the few minutes he was on the pitch. He became the 5th youngest player to make his debut in the Bundesliga and the youngest American to do so last night at 17 years and 66 days. Just like Pulisic, Reyna is best utilised as a no.10 but he can deputise on both wings as and when required. Favre looks impressed by him and it very much looks like he is going to his chances to prove himself in the days to come.

