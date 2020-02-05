3 Talking points from Arsenal's transfer window

Arsenal currently have 7 players out on loan

After an extremely poor start to the season, many looked towards Arsenal’s January transfer window as an opportunity to correct a few wrongs. Having conceded an extreme amount of goals and shots, it was clear the Gunners needed to strengthen their defensive options. They did that, but many were still left unsatisfied by their dealings.

Only time will tell whether the Gunners made the right decision not to go stronger in the January window but what is for sure, they will know by the end of the season how much of the rebuild Mikel Arteta will need help with.

Here are 3 talking points from Arsenal’s transfer window.

#3 Emile Smith Rowe to Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship

A lot has been made of Arsenal’s Hale End academy. The emergence of Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have shone a favourable light on Arsenal’s youth academy, with many now hailing it as the best academy in the country. One of the brightest lights from that academy is Emile Smith Rowe.

The 19-year-old has shown much promise over the years with some likening his playing style to that of Kevin De Bruyne. His willingness to run with the ball, exceptional ball control and eye for a pass have made him a credible contender to succeed Mesut Ozil in the #10 role.

On the 10th of January, Huddersfield Town announced the loan capture of Smith Rowe. The Championship side currently sit 20th in the table and are in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle. They’re in dire need of quality in the final third and are hoping the 19-year-old can provide just that.

The youngster has already made three appearances for the Terriers, scoring one goal and providing one assist. To break it down further, Smith Rowe has averaged two successful take-on's, two key passes and two shots per game. This will be a great move for the Englishman, readying him to take his place in the first team next season.

