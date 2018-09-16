3 talking points from Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Bilbao

Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid faced Athletic Club Bilbao in a 1-1 draw at San Mames stadium. The 33-time La Liga champions started the game with high confidence and it reflected in their dominant first 15 minutes of the game.

However, the intensity of the game dropped down a bit as the game progressed. Real Madrid was looking creative during the first half, but they were not getting the finishing touch. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao made use of every possible opportunity to threaten Thibaut Courtois and his defense.

Iker Munian opened the scoring as he struck his second goal of the season. Isco came on in the second half as he canceled Munian's goal through an in-form Gareth Bale's cross.

Both teams settled with one point each. Real Madrid sits on the second spot of the league table, 2 points behind their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona.

Let's take a look at three talking points from the game:

#3 Karim Benzema failed to have an impact on the game

Karim Benzema has started this season with a bang. The Frenchmen looks in a fine goal-scoring form this season as he has scored 5 goals for Los Blancos this season. However, the number 9 failed to impress against Atheltic Bilbao.

The Real Madrid forward failed to have a single shot on target during the game. He wasn't seen enough during the game and wasn't able to add to the Madrid build-up.

The current highest goalscorer of Real Madrid was expected to continue his goalscoring form this season, however, it looked like it wasn't his day.

#2 Too many wasted opportunities

Since the arrival of the new boss, Real Madrid has been playing possession-based football. The Los Blancos had 61% of ball possession against Bilbao. They also had numerous goal-scoring opportunities but they failed to convert the chances.

While Real Madrid's forwards were caught offside on six occasions, they also had 16 shots on the goal, however, they managed only six shots on target.

Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and Gareth Bale had some good chances to make some key passes, however, they took the shot by themselves and saw them flying over the goalpost.

