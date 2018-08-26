Liverpool vs. Brighton: 3 Talking points from the resilient win for the reds

Suman Dey

Wijnaldam has been impressive for Liverpool so far this season.

After the convincing victory against West Ham on the opening matchday, Liverpool has looked far from their best. Against a resurgent Crystal Palace, they had to dig deep to get all three points and here again against an upbeat Brighton; they defended their heart out to stop them and won the match by a solitary goal which came in the 23rd minute through Mohamed Salah.

Expectations are always high when Liverpool plays at the Anfield, and they didn't disappoint with their intent and desire to, but the Brighton defense was up to their task and made life difficult for the Liverpool strikers. James Milner was brilliant throughout the match along with Gini Wijnaldam who was aggressive in winning the ball and diligent with his passing.

With a goal down, Brighton was looking for an equalizer, and they kept the pressure mounting at the fag end of the match. There were some nervy moments for the Liverpool defenders, but they managed to dodge them successfully and kept out a third consecutive clean sheet.

Here are the five talking points from the game at Anfield.

#3 Midfield consistency

James Milner has been consistent in the midfield for Liverpool.

The midfield trio of James Milner, Gini Wijnaldam, and the new signing Naby Keita has been exceptional in the season so far. They are providing stability in defense as well an attacking threat going forward. The linkup play among the midfield trio has been consistent and flawless.

Against Brighton, Wijnaldam looked a class apart particularly with the piece of skill tht awed the Anfield faithful. With such healthy competition for the midfield places, Klopp will be hoping his players give their best whenever they get the chance and take them one step closer to that coveted league title.

