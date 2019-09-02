La Liga 2019/20: 3 Talking Points - Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

Collin D'Silva

Real Madrid are now four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid dropped two more points in a close run 2-2 draw at La Ceramica. They went behind twice and had to claw their way back into the game, but were denied a victory by some stellar play by the hosts.

Gerard Moreno and Santi Cazorla ran the game for the Yellow Submarine. When Cazorla was replaced by Moi Gomez, the former Huesca player proved to be just as threatening as him.

Real Madrid had a decent game, but could not cope with the movement of the Villarreal attacking unit. They were also denied a winner on a couple of occasions by last minute blocks and saves on at least a couple of occasions.

You could say that Real Madrid were fortunate to come away with a draw and unfortunate not to have won the the game, and both statements would be true.

Here are the three talking points of the game.

The worrying away trend continues

Villarreal became the first side to deny Real Madrid points away from home this season

Real Madrid only won eight of their 19 away games last season. This season, they have played two away games and won one and drawn this one. They were within a hair's breadth of losing this one as well.

If they are to challenge for the La Liga this season, they will have to perform better away from home. Especially considering that their calendar in September takes them away to Levante, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid in the league. They also have an away fixture against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League coming up this month. Their only home game in September is against Osasuna.

If Real Madrid fail to improve on this worrying pattern, they will find themselves having a very poor September and perhaps out of the running for the league even this early in the season.

