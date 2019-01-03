×
3 things Real Madrid must achieve to prove they've survived the loss of Zidane and Ronaldo

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
03 Jan 2019, 11:57 IST

Real Madrid are the Club World Cup champions
Soon after Real Madrid secured their third successive Champions League title, Zinedine Zidane shockingly stepped out of the managerial role at the Bernabeu. The fans were still not over the loss of one of their greatest managers when the news of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus broke on the internet which left the entire Real Madrid fanbase devasted.

After losing the likes of Alvaro Morata, Pepe and James Rodriguez in 2017, Los Blancos had to part ways with two of the most impactful personalities who played a pivotal role in their UCL triumphs over the past few years. Fed up with the shortage of playing time, Mateo Kovacic joined Chelsea on a loan deal.

It looked like the Galacticos would deal with these losses in their squad as Florentino Perez would bring some new talented faces in the Bernabeu. Though, none of the four new summer signings has had a major impact on the enhancement of the team as Odriozola and Vinicius Jr are still developing players.

On the other hand, senior players like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were expected to step up and take the responsibilities for scoring goals - something they've failed to do so. Cristiano Ronaldo has finished 2018 as the highest scorer for Real Madrid despite leaving the club six months ago.

Real Madrid have a point to prove that they have survived these losses in their squad and would be continuing their dominant form. Following a dreadful start to the season under Julen Lopetegui, things are finally getting better under Santiago Solari.

Let's take a look at three targets Real Madrid must achieve to prove that they're over the losses of Zidane and Ronaldo.

#3 End the Copa del Rey drought

Gareth Bale scored the winner when Real Madrid won the CdR in 2013.
The Los Blancos may have been claiming titles after titles in the recent years, but, they've failed to win the Copa del Rey since 2013 when Gareth Bale scored a great solo in the final against Barcelona.

Santiago Solari's men are eight points adrift of Barcelona with a game in hand in LaLiga. However, they've performed well in the CdR and have reached the last 16 with ease.

The Galacticos recently won the Club World Cup in December. Now they should aim to keep performing the CdR and claim the title after five years of wait. Real Madrid would be facing Leganes, the team who knocked them out last season in the round of 16 fixtures. Real Madrid must avenge last season's defeat and make their way into the quarter-final.

