3 teenagers who could play a key role for Liverpool next season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a reputation for giving opportunities to young players. He has developed numerous teenagers into key members of his squad in recent years, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

The German will look to continue that trend next season. There are currently several promising youngsters in the Reds squad who could develop into vital members of the team if given opportunities.

On that note, here's a list of three teenagers who could play a key role for Liverpool next season.

#1 Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool as a 16-year-old from Fulham in the summer transfer window of 2019.

The youngster featured in the Reds' first team on several occasions during his debut season before joining EFL Championship club Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2020-21 season. He impressed with his performances at Ewood Park, registering seven goals and 11 assists in 41 league appearances.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Klopp: “And, for me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well.” Klopp: “And, for me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well.” https://t.co/4vMhawb3HW

Elliott returned to Anfield ahead of the 2021-22 season and immediately established himself among the regulars in the starting XI. He started all of the Reds' opening four games last season before suffering an ankle injury in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

The England youth international remained on the sidelines for around six months due to injury.

However, after returning to fitness earlier this year and with a full pre-season under his belt, Elliot is expected to play a key role for the Reds during the upcoming season.

#2 Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho impressed with his performances last season.

Fabio Carvalho joined the Reds from Fulham earlier this transfer window. The Portugal youth international is currently among the most promising players in the Premier League.

Carvalho played a key role in the Cottagers' EFL Championship triumph last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting eight more in 36 appearances. He won the EFL 'Young Player of the Month' accolade in August of 2021 and was also named in the 2021-22 'PFA Championship Team of the Season'.

The 19-year-old midfielder looked sharp in the Reds' opening pre-season game against Manchester United earlier this week. He will look to establish himself in the Merseysiders starting XI during the upcoming season.

#3 Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen recently.

Liverpool have signed Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million including add-ons (via Sky Sports) from Aberdeen FC earlier this transfer window.

Ramsay caught attention with his performances for the Dons in the Scottish Premiership last season. He made 21 appearances in the Scottish top division last term, registering one goal and five assists (via TransferMarkt). His performances earned him the 2021-22 SFWA 'Young Player of the Year' accolade.

The Reds signed the Scottish youth international as a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, he is a highly talented footballer and could do a decent job for the Reds if given an opportunity.

