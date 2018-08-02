3 teenagers to watch out for in the Premier League

pAnde FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 253 // 02 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League is only a few days away and now all the teams are focusing upon completing their transfer dealings. Most of the managers are preparing for the season ahead by playing pre-season friendlies. In these friendlies managers give chance to the youngsters at the club to showcase their talents and make a case for being included in the senior squads. Here we take a look at a few of the familiar faces who will be looking to make a big impact in the upcoming season.

#1 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Sessegnon is looking to make his mark in the Premier League

Sessegnon was instrumental in Fulham's run in securing Premier League football via the play-offs. He scored 15 league goals and provided six assists from the left hand side of the midfield, in the process becoming one of the youngest ever Championship Players of the Season, and was the first ever Championship player to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year gong.

Sessegnon's pace, power, trickery and eye for goal made it impossible for Championship players to try and contain him. His education as left-back has also made him defensively secure, and he helps out the team defensively on a number of occasions. There was talk of a bid from Manchester United in January and had Fulham not navigated the play-offs successfully, then surely he would have been linked with Premier League clubs. The challenge for Sessegnon is to try and replicate his form in the Premier League against much stronger sides, and with less possession than they are used to. If Fulham are to keep hold of him for another season then they would need to prolong their stay in the Premier League.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alexander Arnold in the Champions League Final

The 2017-18 season saw Trent Alexander Arnold make himself a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team, taking advantage of an injury to Nathaniel Clyne. He started the season with a goal from a free kick in the Champions League qualifier with Hoffenheim, and ended the season by stopping the goal scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring in the Champions League final. His reading of the game and attitude have been helpful for Liverpool's defence, and his forward runs and deliveries also add to Liverpool's game going forward.

Liverpool finally have a local lad come through their academy who is pushing for a first team place, and in Klopp they have the perfect manager to aid his development. This season Alexander Arnold will be looking to build on his 19 league appearances and provide more support in the final third, especially against packed defences which Liverpool are bound to face this season.

#3 Declan Rice (West Ham)

Declan Rice will be looking to build on last season's performances

Declan Rice caught the eye with his performances for West Ham throughout the last season, making 26 appearances; 15 of them in the starting eleven. He impressed in the heart of the defence under David Moyes, and moved ahead in the pecking order of the more experienced performers. He can also play as a defensive midfielder, and is already a full international with the Republic of Ireland. His calmness on the ball and strong physical presence has made him a hit with the West Ham fans.

Recently he has been linked with a move away from West Ham, due to disagreement over wages. West Ham should try their best to tie him down to a long-term contract, because he has the potential to become a mainstay of their defence for the next decade. Wherever he ends up playing next season, Rice will be looking to impress with his performances.