3 things Argentina must do to turn things around after World Cup exit

Argentina had a tournament to forget in Russia

The FIFA World Cup has produced everything it is well known for. From interesting clashes to magical moments and surprise packages, the tournament has written fantastic memories on the hearts of football fans all over the world.

While many countries are very happy with the performances of their respective teams in Russia, the same cannot be said of a number of nations - including our beloved Argentina.

The two-time champions attracted unwanted attention with their mediocre displays in the tournament this year. After making into the final of the previous edition, much was expected of them as they stepped their feet on the Russian soil.

However, despite the presence of world-class talents in all areas of the pitch, the Albiceleste failed to make a mark in the competition, making it their worst World Cup outing since 2002.

They started their World Cup campaign with an embarrassing 1-1 draw against Iceland before suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia. Even though they managed a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Nigeria to make it to the knockout phase, a 4-3 defeat to France in the Round of 16 was enough to send them out of the tournament.

Following their recent setback, we take a look 3 things the Albiceleste must do in order to turn things around as they prepare for the future:

#3 Sack Jorge Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli has failed woefully

To overcome their recent challenges and re-establish their stand as one of the most feared footballing nations of the world, Argentina will need to take a lot of bold steps. The first thing they must do is to get rid of their manager, Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli was appointed in 2017 and charged with the responsibility of taking the Albiceleste forward. However, after spending slightly over one year at the post, the 58-year-old has failed to produce any positive impact with the national team.

Starting from the qualifiers, Argentina were a very poor team and they almost missed out on the tournament only to be rescued by a Lionel Messi hat-trick against Ecuador. The World Cup in Russia proved to be even worse as the Albiceleste were sent packing from the competition in the Round of 16.

With a lot of incredible superstars in the national team, it is quite embarrassing that Sampaoli has failed to deliver any positives. Therefore, it will be a fine decision to sack the 58-year-old and search for another manager who can take the Albiceleste forward.

Alejandro Sabella managed to get the best out of the squad in 2014, creating a perfect atmosphere that allowed the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Javier Mascherano to flourish (something Sampaoli failed to achieve) as well as leading them to the final of the World Cup in Brazil. So, recalling their former manager is one of the important steps Argentina must take at the moment.