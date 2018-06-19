Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 4 changes Argentina need to make to get back on track

Things that Argentina need to do, tactically, as well as in terms of personnel, to be able to perform better at the World Cup

Shashwat Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 20:20 IST
1.80K

Argentina v Uruguay - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina v Uruguay - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina’s World Cup did not get off to the best of starts and now they will have their hands full trying to emerge as group winners. Argentina had a very tough qualifying campaign, with them qualifying on the last day. Their saviour that day was a certain Lionel Messi.

The free-flowing football that had become synonymous with the Argentina teams of yesteryears has given way to laboured performances. In order to get the ball rolling in the right direction, Argentina needs to tweak a few things, tactically as well as with regards to personnel.

An implementation of these changes would place Argentina in a much better position to stake their claim on the ‘ultimate prize’. However, if they continue playing the way they did against Iceland, they are just a calamity waiting to unravel. If they get their act together, they will survive the ‘Group of Death’, but a failure to do so will result in a quick and sudden ‘death’ which will surely affect a million lives back home.

Here is a look at them:

#3 Switch to a back-three

FBL-WC-2018-ARG-TRAINING
Mascherano

Argentina started the game against Iceland with a back four with Tagliafico and Salvio playing as full backs. Sampaoli played Meza and Di Maria as wingers in the hope that they would provide defensive cover against the rampaging opposition full-backs. However, the few times the full backs came galloping forward, Argentina found themselves outnumbered. This leads one to believe that Argentina will encounter a lot of problems when they come up against better offensive teams.

With a back three in play, Mascherano can partner Otamendi and Rojo at the heart of the defence. Tagliafico and Meza can continue as wing-backs while Biglia and Banega can be the central midfield pairing. This will provide them with the much-needed solidity while it would also give the front three the freedom to wreak havoc.

With the front three not having to burden themselves a lot with defensive duties, a case can be made for playing Dybala right from the start. A trio comprising Messi, Aguero and Dybala would cause trouble to even the meanest of defences.

The system would not be an unknown territory for their manager Sampaoli, with him having employed this system many a time with Chile. This tactical switch has all the ingredients to be the catalyst for Argentina’s change in fortunes.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Lionel Messi Paulo Dybala FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Group Previews
World Cup 2018: 5 issues Argentina needs to fix for glory...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How Argentina can go for glory in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland; Everything you need...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Takeaways from Iceland's draw with...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: 5 key players to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1-1 Iceland: World Cup 2018 - 3 things that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, Player ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
Today POR MOR 05:30 PM Portugal vs Morocco
Today URU SAU 08:30 PM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Today IRA SPA 11:30 PM Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us