3 things Argentina should do to turn their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign around

South American giants Argentina made a disappointing start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

The 2-1 defeat came as a huge surprise to many football lovers, as La Albiceleste are considered one of the favorites for this year's competition.

Goals from Saleh Al-Sheri and Salem Al Dawasri were enough to cancel out Lionel Messi's 10th-minute strike from the penalty spot and secure all three points for Saudi Arabia.

GOAL @goal SAUDI ARABIA JUST BEAT ARGENTINA 2-1 🤯 SAUDI ARABIA JUST BEAT ARGENTINA 2-1 🤯 https://t.co/4JONXWUvhd

The shocking defeat leaves Argentina bottom of Group C with two games left and they could face a possible elimination at the group stage.

However, it's up to Lionel Scaloni's team to turn things around at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We look at three teams Argentina will need to achieve to move to the next stage of the competition.

#3 Right team selections

Scaloni is the current head coach of Argentina

One of the challenges Argentina faces is making the right team selections. La Albiceleste currently have one of the most star-studded teams at the World Cup in Qatar. Their 26-man squad is reportedly valued at an estimated £748 million.

Head coach Scaloni will need to get his team selection right in Argentina's last two group games if they are to stand a chance of turning things around.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Otamendi and Romero over Martinez Saudi Arabia scored twice in 5 minutes against Argentina.Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Otamendi and Romero over Martinez Saudi Arabia scored twice in 5 minutes against Argentina.Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Otamendi and Romero over Martinez 👀 https://t.co/dGXvqvPLq5

Recall that against Saudi Arabia, there were question marks over the inclusion of some senior players in the starting XI. Nicolas Otamendi, Angel di Maria and Rodrigo de Paul all failed to impress in the side's World Cup opener.

#2 Win their next match against Mexico

Mexico will face Argentina in their next Group C game in Qatar

A defeat for Argentina in their next Group C game against Mexico on 27 November could result in their elimination from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, a draw would also be seen as a disappointing result and this will put a lot of pressure on Argentina ahead of their final Group C game against Poland.

As such, in a bid to turn their World Cup campaign around, La Albiceleste must win their next game against Mexico as the result will also serve as a morale booster.

Both Mexico and Poland have one point each after playing out a 0-0 draw during their opening games. While the group is still very much open, the next game for all four teams could be crucial.

#1 Take the pressure off Lionel Messi

Messi at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While being considered one of the greatest players of all-time, Argentine forward Lionel Messi has often been made a scapegoat for his national team. This is often due to his pedigree as a player and an over-dependence on his ability by his teammates in Argentina.

Should they fancy their chances of turning things around in Qatar, Argentina will need to reduce the burden on their star man.

GOAL @goal You know the game is over when Lionel Messi looks like this 🥺 You know the game is over when Lionel Messi looks like this 🥺 https://t.co/Ev4mojJabM

Other players will have to step up during the side's next two games against Mexico and Poland. This will take the burden off Messi and allow him to enjoy his game and not be the opposition's main target.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already opened his account in Qatar. He will be hoping to impress in what could be his last outing with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

Poll : Can Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Yes No 0 votes