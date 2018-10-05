3 things Arsenal must do to defeat Fulham on Sunday

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 748 // 05 Oct 2018, 20:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday in an early lunchtime kick-off to take on Fulham in a London derby. The last time The Gunners played a London derby this season was a 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge.

They will hope to turn that around following their impressive run of results since that defeat at Stamford Bridge, making it eight wins out of eight matches in all competitions.

However, The Gunners have to be wary of certain things going into the game. Fulham will be desperate for a win, especially as they are 17th on the log, and secondly, this is a London derby and promises to be an entertaining contest.

There are a number of things The Gunners must do if they hope to stretch their winning streak up to nine matches in all competitions.

#1 The trio of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andre Schurrle, and Jean Micheal Seri must be kept quiet

Mitrovic (l) - The likes of Sokratis and Mustafi will have to be wary of his movement

On his day, Mitrovic is a difficult player to handle. One of his strengths is his aerial prowess, considering his height. He is also a natural finisher who scores goals if given a sniff at goal. Little wonder he is Fulham's top scorer this season, and among the top PL goal scorers already this season with five goals in seven appearances, just behind Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

The likes of Sokratis and Mustafi will have to be wary of his movement within the 18-yard box, as well as stick to him during dead-ball situations.

Andre Schurrle is not new to the Premier League, the German was once in Chelsea's colours, and was even on the score-sheet in that 6-0 thumping of Arsenal at Stamford Bridge during Arsene Wenger's 1000th game in charge of Arsenal.

He is a player who is very direct, as well as deceptively quick, and must not be given any space to shoot when in the final third.

Jean Michael Seri has been quite impressive for The Cottagers. His ability to join the attack and defend when it is appropriate has really served the Londoners well this season. Although results have not gone their way lately, that is not the fault of the Ivorian. Arsenal will have to stop him in his tracks if he tries one of his mazy runs into the box.

1 / 3 NEXT