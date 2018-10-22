3 things Arsenal must do to finish in the top four

Unai Emery has been key to Arsenal's progress this season

Arsenal have been in impressive form this season. They are currently on a nine-game winning streak, and although their performances have been questionable at times, nobody can question their winning mentality.

Unai Emery has come in and completely revamped the way in which Arsenal go about their business, and the fans are delighted to see all the changes.

While you could say it's too early to jump to conclusions, this year could easily be Arsenal's year to achieve progress. I mean, they've already shown they have what it takes, all it takes is keeping up the momentum, which isn't as easy as it sounds. That said, here are three things they need to do in order to keep their momentum going.

#1 Just keep scoring

Alexandre Lacazette has been Arsenal's player of the season so far.

I don't think there's any denying that Arsenal's defensive frailties are still prominent. The Gunners have shown plenty of times this season that they are susceptible to conceding the odd goal.

Arsenal can address their defensive calamities in the January transfer window, but for now, they need to just keep on scoring.

Luckily for the Arsenal fans, their attack is one of the best in the league, perhaps even the world. Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil are all capable of working together in perfect harmony, and the triad has to be used to full effect this season.

Lacazette has been Arsenal's standout player, while Aubameyang has shown he's capable of producing goals even out wide. Ozil needs to pick up his recent form, but he's shown many signs of promise and his contribution to Arsenal's overall play can never be questioned.

I mean, it's easy to over-complicate football nowadays. But the basic principle will always remain the same: If you score more than you concede, you win. It's not rocket science, but it has been a tale of Arsenal's season and the reason why they've achieved their position as of late.

