Can Arsenal finish in the top 4?

Although many an Arsenal fan is living in hope of a top 4 finish, it’s time to be realistic. The Gunners currently sit seven points off the top 4 spots but are behind a whole host of better clubs. Arsenal must recognise that their league position is a true reflection of their current ability and the teams above them are simply better.

To expect those teams to drop multiple points while Arsenal capitalises on that is unrealistic. Arsenal must now put the rest of the season to better use in preparation for next season. That’s when Mikel Arteta’s work will be critically judged as he would have had a full summer to mould his squad.

Here are 3 things Arsenal should focus on besides the top 4.

3. Mikel Arteta’s philosophy

When the Spaniard was first announced as Arsenal manager, he declared that there were certain non-negotiables that the players must follow. These included hard work, pressing and looking out for each other on the pitch. These are the foundation of Mikel Arteta’s philosophy, but his ideology goes far beyond that. The new manager has ideas on how the ball should progress up until the final third and also ideas on positional play in relation to off the ball.

Arsenal have give or take 10 games left of the season, that gives the Spaniard ample amounts of time to get his ideas across to the team, against high-quality opposition. The same opposition that will feel the wrath of Arsenal next season when they’re fully in tune with the boss’s philosophy. Arteta is in a unique position where he has a free run to train the players he values for the rest of the season, without the added pressure of expectation. If the 37-year-old can’t effectively communicate his tactics over the next few months, he may not be worthy of the job at all.

