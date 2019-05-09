3 things Barcelona need to do to win the Champions League next season

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

With a crushing 4-0 defeat on their shoulders, Barcelona prepare to face Getafe in La Liga, a competition which they have already won. A disastrous performance at Anfield by Barcelona helped Liverpool to reach their second UEFA Champions League final in two years. Jurgen Klopp's men were brilliant, they believed until the very end and came out with flying colours. On the other hand, Barcelona were handed a crushing defeat and they are now the victims of two historic comebacks in two seasons - against Roma and Liverpool.

With many fans calling for Ernesto Valverde's head, Barcelona president Joseph Bartomeu is expected to be calm and composed before taking a decision on the manager's future at the Camp Nou. The 'pragmatic' brand of football has been a cause for the Catalan giants' recent bad experiences in Europe, according to the fans. But let's take a closer look at where Barcelona need reinforcements and what they need to do next season because Valverde was certainly not at fault alone.

Though Barcelona are favourites to seal the domestic double, Lionel Messi and Barcelona promised to bring the Champions League trophy back at the Camp Nou this season, but the Catalan giants failed to do so.

#3 Sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

If there is one man who can solve Barcelona's striker crisis, it is the French striker Alexandre Lacazette. The Arsenal forward has been immense for the Gunners this season as his partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ran riots in England and in the Europa League.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League this season, and the fact that Arsenal play without quality wingers in their line-up speaks volumes about his capablities. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi have never been good enough, and with Mesut Ozil's inconsistency, Unai Emery has been forced to rely on only Aubameyang and Lacazette to create and score goals, which the duo have done in style.

Lacazette will solve the striker problem as Luis Suarez's inconsistency has cost Barcelona several times this season. The fact that he has just two goals in 20 Champions League games says enough about his performances in recent years in Europe for the Catalan side.

Lacazette is valued at £70 million, and Barcelona would do well to snap up the French international.

