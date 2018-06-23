World Cup 2018: 3 things Belgium got right in 5-2 win over Tunisia

Belgium made all their firepower count as they thumped Tunisia and put 5 goals past them.

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 20:03 IST 95 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium steamrollered past Tunisia

Belgium have laid down the marker on the World Cup with a thumping victory over Tunisia to book a place in the knockout stages. The scoreline could have looked worse for the Tunisians if not for Batshuayi's misadventures in front of goal.

The Tunisians tried to give a good account of themselves but were undone by their shoddy passing at the back which constantly led to Belgium overloading the attacking third. Belgium's crowned jewels, all came out guns blazing and their quality shone right through.

After Hazard converted from the spot in as early as the 6th minute. Shortly afterwards, Romelu Lukaku extended the Red Devils' lead in the 16th minute with a thumping strike across Ben Mustapha and into the bottom corner.

Tunisians struck back with Bronn heading it home from a Khazri freekick. Lukaku added further cushion deep into the first half stoppage time after dinking the ball over Mustapha with his right foot. In the second half, Hazard took the game beyond complications with a spectacular goal at the end of a peach of a pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

Michy Batshuayi missed a few chances but finally got his goal after stroking a Tielemans cross home. Khazri immediately struck back for the Tunisians but it was too little too late.

Without further ado, let's look at 3 things Belgium got right in their 5-2 win over Tunisia.

#3 Pressing the Tunisian defence into making errors

Maaloul was guilty of giving the ball away far too many times

Right from the get-go, the Belgian attackers were crowding around the final third and was not willing to let the Tunisians have any room to breathe in their defensive area. The pressure paid off immediately as Hazard was brought down just inside the area by Ben Youssef.

Shortly afterwards, Maaloul, who kept playing the ball to his opposition throughout the match, gifted the ball to Mertens who found Lukaku in space. The United striker took care of the rest.

Maaloul was robbed multiple times by Hazard and could have led to more goals. The Tunisian left-back pulled off yet another shocker as he gifted the ball back to De Bruyne. He would subsequently find Meunier who would release Lukaku into the box. The big Belgian dinked it home past Mustapha.

The strikers kept running behind the defence and created plenty of opportunities and ragged the Tunisian defence into conceding two more goals.