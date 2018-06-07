World Cup 2018: 3 things Brazil need to do to win it all

Brazil will be unstoppable in the world cup if they manage to get these things done.

Tite has some work to do.

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and while there are many favorites to lift the prestigious trophy, the Brazilian National team can be termed as a favorite among the favorites.

The Selecaos have been the most successful team at the World Cups, winning it a record 5 times. The Brazil national team is also the only team to have been present in all the World Cups till date. While so many positives are out there, there are a few things Brazil requires to sort out in order to lift the World Cup in Russia.

So, here are the 3 things that Brazil needs to do in order to triumph in Russia.

#3 Play Firmino instead of Jesus

Firmino can bring the best out of Neymar.

The Liverpool forward trio of Salah, Mane, and Firmino was the most fearsome trio during the 2017-18 season, combining devastatingly to score 30 goals in Europe while also netting over 60 goals in the Premier League. The form of Mohammed Salah was particularly impressive and it was largely due to Roberto Firmino's playing style

Since the strength of Brazil's attacking play lies in the wider areas, with the likes of Coutinho, Neymar, and Marcelo operating down the flanks, Brazil requires someone to bring the wide players into the game, and there is no one better than Firmino at this job. Firmino is the one who can act as the link between midfield and the forwards.

Roberto Firmino can drop deep in the midfield and is a good passer of the ball. He is someone who can provide great service to both Neymar and Coutinho by vacating the space in and around the box for them to operate. During the 2017-18 season, Firmino was in terrific form and scored 25 goals and assisted 14. Also, Firmino is a workhorse and can act as a great defensive asset due to his intelligent pressing.