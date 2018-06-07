Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 things Brazil need to do to win it all 

Brazil will be unstoppable in the world cup if they manage to get these things done.

Shrayans Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 19:00 IST
392

Croatia v Brazil - International Friendly
Tite has some work to do.

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and while there are many favorites to lift the prestigious trophy, the Brazilian National team can be termed as a favorite among the favorites.

The Selecaos have been the most successful team at the World Cups, winning it a record 5 times. The Brazil national team is also the only team to have been present in all the World Cups till date. While so many positives are out there, there are a few things Brazil requires to sort out in order to lift the World Cup in Russia.

So, here are the 3 things that Brazil needs to do in order to triumph in Russia.

#3 Play Firmino instead of Jesus

Enter captio
Firmino can bring the best out of Neymar.

The Liverpool forward trio of Salah, Mane, and Firmino was the most fearsome trio during the 2017-18 season, combining devastatingly to score 30 goals in Europe while also netting over 60 goals in the Premier League. The form of Mohammed Salah was particularly impressive and it was largely due to Roberto Firmino's playing style

Since the strength of Brazil's attacking play lies in the wider areas, with the likes of Coutinho, Neymar, and Marcelo operating down the flanks, Brazil requires someone to bring the wide players into the game, and there is no one better than Firmino at this job. Firmino is the one who can act as the link between midfield and the forwards.

Roberto Firmino can drop deep in the midfield and is a good passer of the ball. He is someone who can provide great service to both Neymar and Coutinho by vacating the space in and around the box for them to operate. During the 2017-18 season, Firmino was in terrific form and scored 25 goals and assisted 14. Also, Firmino is a workhorse and can act as a great defensive asset due to his intelligent pressing.


Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 players who could help Brazil win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 | Brazil Team | Squad, Preview, Fixtures,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil's quest for FIFA World Cup number six
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Can Tite's Brazil win a sixth trophy for...
RELATED STORY
3 infamous controversies in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Barcelona players who could return as...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Teams to Watch
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona stars who will be key for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us