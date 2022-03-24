3 things to expect in this international break

International breaks are often disliked by football fans. Between the thrilling league matches, there comes a two-week period when there is no club football. Their beloved clubs are not in their stadiums to lighten up the weekends.

While there might be some exciting games, the 'friendlies' title takes away the value of the match. But this upcoming international break - the last one of the season - is bound to be a great one.

There are three big developments that are likely to take place in this period. Let's look closely at them.

Manchester United's new manager hunt

Erik Ten Hag(Left) and Mauricio Pochettino(Right) are favourites to become next United manager

Manchester United are in complete disarray at the moment. With Ralf Rangnick's interim reign set to end, this is the perfect time to choose the right manager.

The manager will be able to work on his ideas and get the personnel he wants immediately after the season ends. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are the favorites to become the next manager of Manchester United. It looks like we will have the answer, although not officially, within the next two weeks

Break before a fiery ending to the season

There are around 10 games left to be played in each of Europe's top 5 leagues and there is still a lot to fight for. There are titles to be won and Champions Leagues places to grab.

In the Premier League, the title race has heated up and both Livepool and Manchester City are going for it. The fourth place is still up for grabs with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Arsenal vying for it.

In the Serie A, the title race is between four clubs: Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus, and Inter Milan. In Ligue 1, the Champions League spot - second place - is being contested between Marseille and Nice.

As far as La Liga is concerned, the fight for the title looks done and dusted. But the final top four placements are still not confirmed. The next couple of months will be a football fest and this international break is the time to get ready for it.

B/R Football @brfootball Milan—66

Napoli—63

Inter—60 (game in hand)

Juventus—56 (game in hand)



The Serie A title race is good fun 🍿 Milan—66Napoli—63Inter—60 (game in hand) Juventus—56 (game in hand) The Serie A title race is good fun 🍿 https://t.co/Gxb9LMPD7H

World Cup qualifiers

World Cup qualifiers are heating up, with some of the big guns looking set to miss this year's event. Only one win separates the fourth and sixth placed teams in the South American qualifiers. This international break will see the situation becoming clear.

Uruguay are in fourth place with 22 points, followed by Peru (21 points) and Chile (19 points). The last game is between Uruguay and Chile.

In European qualifiers, a bigger upset awaits. Euro Cup winners Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal might not make it to Qatar.

Either Portugal or Italy will not be in the World Cup 2022

Whatever happens, this international break is bound to be a spectacle, and it is unlikely to disappoint.

