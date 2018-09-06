3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations League game against France

South Korea's player celebrating their historic win against Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2018

Germany's disastrous World Cup shocked every fan worldwide, as the former FIFA World Cup champions were out in the group stage in Russia. Surprisingly, they even lost 2-0 to South Korea. The win was seemingly equivalent to winning the World Cup itself for South Korea, and this certainly boosted their confidence which paid off as they won gold in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.

Germany however has a chance to iron out their flaws and make a comeback in the UEFA Nations League, pleasing their fans as they prepare for Euro 2020.

They take on the World Champions France in the opening game of the Nations League, and Joachim Low must want his men to start off the campaign with a win.

Lets look at the areas the Germans have to improve in order to mount a revival.

#3 Playmaker issues

Ozil created chances in abundance throughout the game against South Korea, but none were converted

With Mesut Ozil officially out of the Germany squad, Joachim Low must be in need of a playmaker who can take up Ozil's job. No matter how much criticism Ozil receives, when he is taken off the pitch, it is visible.

The lack of creativity in the midfield without Ozil is clear, and the forwards will certainly miss him. However, they have the midfield maestro Toni Kroos in the side, he could voluntarily take up the job of play-making.

Leroy Sane

In addition to the playmaker issues, there were no lethal wingers for the Die Mannschaft, and this was one of the sole reasons why they finished goalless in 2 of 3 World Cup group stage games.

The likes of Reus and Draxler could not initiate attacks, and neither could they create chances, they were nowhere close to their best.

With Leroy Sane back in the German squad, their requirement of a pacy winger is resolved, and they will look better in the attacking aspects of the game, which takes me to my next point.

