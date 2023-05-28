3 things Harry Kane will offer Manchester United should a possible transfer happen this summer 

Ahead of the summer transfer window, one of the strikers that have been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United is Harry Kane.

There's no doubt that one of the major areas that the Red Devils hierarchy will be looking to improve in the coming months is the centre-forward position as they've lacked the presence of a vibrant and consistent striker throughout the 2022-23 season.

While there are a lot of activities and discussions going on behind the scenes, this article will look at three things that Harry Kane could offer Manchester United if the deal goes through.

#3 Experience and attacking influence

Kane has been consistent in the Premier League

This is definitely something that Kane could bring to Old Trafford if the deal goes through. At the age of 29, the Englishman is one of the most clinical and technically experienced strikers in Europe. He has also proved himself to be consistent over the years.

Since the 2015-16 campaign, Kane has netted not less than 17 goals per season and this is something that some past and present Red Devils strikers have failed to do at the club. This also shows you that his attacking influence is immense despite Tottenham Hotspur's inconsistency.

Given the level of creativity at Old Trafford, the Englishman could thrive in front of goal if he's signed. Similarly, he could also help some youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo to improve, given his wealth of experience.

#2 Commercial impact

Man Utd could use Kane to boost their commercial outlay

When you also consider the monetary impact of his possible signing, you will notice that Kane's presence as a striker will boost the club's earnings in terms of jersey sales, as his shirt could be high in demand.

Kane is arguably one of the most popular English players currently and he is England's national team captain as well.

Given his popularity, Kane's signing could definitely boost the club's earnings. Similarly, if he performs as expected on the pitch, it will be a win-win situation for the club both on and off the pitch.

#1 Kane is one of the game's top scorers

Kane guarantees goals

The Englishman has been one of the best finishers in the footballing world in recent years and his finishing prowess has been remarkable as well.

Since, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it can be stated that the club have failed to find a perfect replacement in attack. The pair of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have arguably failed to deliver in the final third as expected this season.

When you also take a look at Manchester United first team, it is evident that the club is in need of a striker that could compete with Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Kane can be referred to as the right man for the job as his performance in an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur's attack has been remarkable, especially in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has netted 30 goals and registered five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this season. Overall, his signing will also improve the club's chances of challenging for several trophies next season.

