3 things Iceland got wrong in 2-0 loss to Nigeria

Nigeria beat Iceland to set up an exciting last round of matches in Group D

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 02:00 IST 2.20K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Group D is set for an exciting finish

Nigeria turned up the heat against Iceland and kept things alive in Group D with a convincing victory. Ahmed Musa scored 2 delightful goals to help the Africans raise both theirs and Argentina's hopes of making it to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive, Nigeria played much better football at the Volgograd Arena than they did against Croatia and had the resolute defensive line of Iceland gasping for breath with their fast and direct football.

Nigeria will now play Argentina while Iceland will take on Croatia. Anything could happen in this group and if today's performance is anything to go by, Jorge Sampaoli's men will find it hard to keep Nigerians at bay.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 things Nigeria got right in their 2-0 win against Iceland.

#3 Iceland couldn't handle the pace of Nigeria's new system

The sluggishness that marred their opening match at the World Cup clearly needed to be dealt with and Gernot Rohr decided to switch things up a bit. He switched to a 3-5-2 and condemned Iwobi to the bench while giving chances to Kelechi Iheanacho, Kenneth Omeruo, and Ahmed Musa.

As a result, Nigeria were looking ominous on the counter, particularly in the second half. Ahmed Musa was brought in to inject much-needed pace and he was an absolute treat to watch. Both Nigeria's goals were scored from counter attacks.

4 minutes into the second half, Ahmed Musa stirred his stumps and ran past Ragnar Sigurdsson before trapping the ball with an outstretched leg and feeding the goal with a thumping strike past Hannes Halldorsson.

For the second goal, Musa was picked out by Omeruo from left back with a long floated ball and Musa motored into the box, darting away from Arnason. He rounded up Arnason and kept his composure and coolly picked his spot.

Birkir Már Sævarsson, Arnason, Sigurdsson and Magnusson all struggled to keep up.