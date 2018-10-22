3 Things Julen Lopetegui could do to turn the tide at Real Madrid

Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world, are in a crisis at the moment. They have experienced a 481-minute goal drought, which is the worst in their history, and are languishing at the 7th position in the league table. Their start to the Champions’ League campaign has not been very promising either as they have lost to CSKA Moscow in a group League match.

Saturday’s 1-2 loss against Levante has further jeopardised coach Julen Lopetegui’s position at the club, and he is at a risk of getting sacked within a few months of getting appointed by the Los Blancos. Real face Barca at the Camp Nou on 28th October and it could turn out to be the final chance of resurrection for Lopetegui.

Talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure is definitely one of the reasons behind Real’s attacking ineptness, but they would have to overcome it gradually. Real still have a lot of quality players in their squad, and there is no reason why Lopetegui and his team can not reverse the tide. We would like to have a look at 3 things which would help Real Madrid turn things around:

#1 Playing a slow and passing-oriented game in a 4-3-3 formation

For a better part of the last 10 years, Real Madrid have been known for their fast counter-attacking game. Fast players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale served their purpose by making those speedy runs into the opposition defence. Moreover, they had brilliant passers like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who could provide the forwards with those vital through balls. Therefore, they mostly played in a 4-4-2 formation with Ronaldo and Benzema up front, and Bale used to come in as a substitute often.

However, Ronaldo is no longer with Real and Bale has become slower with age. Therefore, it would make sense to switch to a flexible and slower 4-3-3 from a pacey 4-4-2 formation and give more emphasis on slower build-ups and passing football.

Real should play Casemiro, Modric and Kroos in the midfield and Isco, Benzema and Bale as the front 3. Players like Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez could be used as substitutes. It could become a 4-1-4-1 when Real have possession with Casemiro almost always staying in his own half.

However, when Real lose possession, Kroos should fall back immediately and make it a 4-2-3-1 to ensure defensive security. Formations like 4-1-4-1 and 4-2-3-1 are variations of the 4-3-3 only and therefore, a playing in a 4-3-3 would allow Real Madrid to be tactically flexible.

Benzema is an opportunistic striker and would like to pounce on a loose ball inside the opposition box. Isco could switch to the central areas from the left wing occasionally and create space with his dribbling and short-passing. Bale could provide the much-needed edge with his speed, strength and shooting prowess.

