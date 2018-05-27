3 things Jurgen Klopp must learn from their UEFA Champions League defeat

We look at 3 issues Jurgen Klopp needs to address following their UEFA Champions League final

Klopp needs to go back to the drawing board

After an incredible 90 minutes of action, drama and emotions, it is time for Liverpool to reflect on their performance last night when they could only come out second-best to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's men lacked the know-how and expertise on the biggest stage, something the Real Madrid players have mastered over the last couple of years.

Despite losing 3-1, Liverpool were the better team until Mohammed Salah had to be substituted off just after the half-hour mark following a shoulder injury he sustained after a coming together with Sergio Ramos. Their influence faded since that point.

Liverpool keeper was the focal point of criticism as two calamitous errors from the German proved to be catastrophic. Gareth Bale's inspired substitution helped turn the tide in their favour as the Welshman capped off a brilliant performance with a brace which included an outrageous bicycle kick.

On that note, we look at 3 things that Klopp must learn from their defeat:

#3 The back-line

A night to forget for Karius

Improvement. An upgrade. An absolute necessity if they are to challenge on all fronts next season.

Despite forking out around £75 million on Van Dijk, Liverpool do really need to strengthen their defence this summer. A replacement for Loris Karius must be a top priority for them in the summer as despite being in decent form since the turn of the year, he is still culpable for rookie mistakes such as last night's.

Klopp must also explore the possibility of signing a perfect partner to complement Van Dijk Only if their defenders stay solid and in command throughout the game, can their attackers play at will.

Full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold really do have the potential to become future greats and it would not be a bad move from Klopp to perhaps bring in a more established fullback as a replacement for Alberto Moreno.

Liverpool must stop conceding leaky goals next season if they are to be in serious contention for major honours.