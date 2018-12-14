3 Things Lionel Messi must do to become the undisputed best player in the world again

While the year 2018 has been a brilliant one for many superstars, with the likes of Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann enjoying successful spells both at club and International levels, it has been a forgettable one for a number of superstars including Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Messi's enormous efforts during the previous campaign saw him lead Barcelona to claim both the LaLiga title and the Copa del Rey trophy. He also finished as the most prolific goalscorer across European leagues with his 34 goals and 12 assists for Barcelona in 36 LaLiga appearances, it was quite obvious that he was snubbed when the time for recognition arrived - missing out on the final shortlist of all of UEFA, FIFA and Ballon d'Or awards this year.

Such development is an embarrassment to the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner and it doesn't require critical thinking to realize that he will be coming all out to prove himself once again. Therefore, we highlight 3 things the Argentine must do in order to regain his stature in the world of football.

#3 Maintain his LaLiga dominance

Messi must continue with his dominance in the Spanish top flight

There is no doubt Lionel Messi has been dominating the LaLiga for the past few years, evidently tearing the division apart with his combined 71 goals and 21 assists within the last 2 seasons. That is actually one of the things he needs to continue doing in order to regain his ground this term.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having left the Spanish top flight for the Serie A this summer, the task should be an easier one for the Argentine as there is currently no superstar in the division who could produce as much competition as the Portuguese did during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Therefore, Lionel Messi must seize the opportunity with both hands and keep up with his dominant displays in the Spanish division as he aims to reclaim his stand on top of the football world this season.

