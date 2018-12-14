×
3 Things Lionel Messi must do to become the undisputed best player in the world again

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
492   //    14 Dec 2018, 12:53 IST

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

While the year 2018 has been a brilliant one for many superstars, with the likes of Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann enjoying successful spells both at club and International levels, it has been a forgettable one for a number of superstars including Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Messi's enormous efforts during the previous campaign saw him lead Barcelona to claim both the LaLiga title and the Copa del Rey trophy. He also finished as the most prolific goalscorer across European leagues with his 34 goals and 12 assists for Barcelona in 36 LaLiga appearances, it was quite obvious that he was snubbed when the time for recognition arrived - missing out on the final shortlist of all of UEFA, FIFA and Ballon d'Or awards this year.

Such development is an embarrassment to the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner and it doesn't require critical thinking to realize that he will be coming all out to prove himself once again. Therefore, we highlight 3 things the Argentine must do in order to regain his stature in the world of football.

#3 Maintain his LaLiga dominance

Messi must continue with his dominance in the Spanish top flight
Messi must continue with his dominance in the Spanish top flight

There is no doubt Lionel Messi has been dominating the LaLiga for the past few years, evidently tearing the division apart with his combined 71 goals and 21 assists within the last 2 seasons. That is actually one of the things he needs to continue doing in order to regain his ground this term.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having left the Spanish top flight for the Serie A this summer, the task should be an easier one for the Argentine as there is currently no superstar in the division who could produce as much competition as the Portuguese did during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Therefore, Lionel Messi must seize the opportunity with both hands and keep up with his dominant displays in the Spanish division as he aims to reclaim his stand on top of the football world this season.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
