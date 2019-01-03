3 things Lionel Messi would want to achieve this year

Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award

It's a fresh start for people over the world as we go into the new year with high hopes. Our decisions will shape our year and the opportunities we take or don't will summarize how the year goes. Even for an extraordinary human being like Lionel Messi, this year will be another new challenge for the little genius.

Lionel Messi will be 33 in 2019 but instead of slowing down, he is leading his club and country with all his might. It seems as if he is hungry for more success and trophies in his already renowned career.

Despite ending 2018 with leading the charts of top scorer and top player, his magnificent displays went unnoticed. Another phenomenal year went unnoticed as Messi failed to win any individual awards except European Golden shoe and came fifth in the Ballon d'Or. It is truly shocking to see the only player who scored more than 50 goals in all competitions went out without any individual award.

Not bothered by the craze behind personal milestones, Lionel Messi continues to strive harder and shock the world with his jaw-dropping performances. He has started the season in his usual extraterrestrial-like manner.

Lionel Messi is someone who is almost an alien and an idol for millions of people all over the world. His goals and resolutions will differ extremely with common people. Without further ado, let us take a look at what would Messi would want to achieve this year.

#1 To win the UEFA Champions League

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Probably the most (and only) worrying thing about FC Barcelona in recent past has been their performances in the UEFA Champions League. The current side has not played a semi-final since their success in 2015.

Moreover, since the departure of Andres Iniesta, Leo Messi is the captain of Barcelona team and the unexpected failure against Roma in last season's Champions League was extremely painful for him. As he himself admitted, each and everyone associated with Barcelona will be determined in the Champions League this year.

