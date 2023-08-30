3 things that make Ange Postecoglou the most liked manager in world football at the moment

In the world of football management, there are few figures more affable right now than Ange Postecoglou. The Australian took the Scottish Premiership by storm after joining Celtic in 2021, leading the club to a league title in his first season. His attacking, possession-based style of play has won praise from pundits and fans alike.

Now in the early stages of his first season with Tottenham Hotspur, Postecoglou is continuing to enhance his reputation as one of the most progressive and likeable managers in the game. Here are three reasons behind Postecoglou's exponential rise in popularity:

1. Commitment to entertaining, attack-minded football

Postecoglou’s teams are known for their emphasis on dominating possession, playing out from the back, and committing numbers forward. This adventurous approach represents a stark contrast to the pragmatic, defense-first tactics employed by many managers.

While results are still the priority, Postecoglou places great importance on playing vibrant, proactive football that gets fans off their seats. His Celtic side scored over 100 league goals last season, while Spurs have also made an impressive start under his guidance, without Harry Kane.

In an era where many teams opt for conservative game plans, Postecoglou’s commitment to offense is a breath of fresh air. Fans can’t get enough of the Australian gaffer's exciting brand of football.

2. Uncanny ability to blossom young players

Postecoglou has repeatedly shown an ability to get the best out of supposedly average or underperforming players. At both Celtic and the Socceroos, he helped good players become great and coaxed levels of performance many thought were beyond them.

This season, the likes of Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma are already showing signs of positive development under his coaching. Postecoglou builds up players rather than publicly criticizing them, creating an environment for them to thrive.

His management emphasizes empowerment over rigid instruction. Players respond positively to his collaborative approach, growing in confidence and ability. Postecoglou improves players both collectively and individually better than almost any other manager right now.

3. Strong and principled leadership

While Postecoglou has an undoubtedly warm personality, he also displays fierce drive and belief in his footballing principles. His transition to European football with Celtic was not seamless, but he never compromised on his preferred style of play, even in the face of early doubts.

Postecoglou’s conviction and self-assurance inspire trust and respect from his players. He took responsibility for defeats last season, never blaming others. His principled stance on concussion substitutes and player welfare has also been widely praised.

In an era of inflated egos and ever-present pressure, Postecoglou’s balanced blend of empathy and strength provides a template for principled leadership. He stays humble despite success and maintains perspective on the sport. These qualities only further his reputation and likeability within football circles.

Through his exciting brand of football, ability to improve players, and principled leadership, Ange Postecoglou has established himself as the most universally liked manager in world football today.

Other high-profile coaches may have won more trophies, but few can match the Australian’s popularity at present.

