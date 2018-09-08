3 things Manchester United must do to save the sinking Old Trafford ship

Time for some tough decisions Mr. Woodward

The situation at the Stretford End is anything but pleasant since the time Sir Alex Ferguson left the dugout of Manchester United.

The Glazer family then replaced the highly efficient David Gill with a businessman in Ed Woodward, who has managed to secure a number of good sponsorship deals off the field, but still has to prove his mettle in the on-field proceedings.

The United board has made a lot of silly errors in hiring the right personnel, and must take corrective measures as soon as possible if they want to preserve the once greatest football club in the whole of England.

Here are 3 things which will bring in short-term stability and will bring about a constructive re-building process at the Northern England club.

#1 Fire Jose Mourinho

Time is up for Mourinho

It may seem like United will err in firing Mourinho before his contract is over, and will replicate the unsuccessful period of their bitter rivals Liverpool.

The United management has time and again seemed to hire the wrong person for the job - first David Moyes, then Louis Van Gaal, and now Jose Mourinho - with everyone lacking ideas, or a certain culture that has to be implemented on the pitch. All three of them are extremely defensive coaches, regardless of the amount of attacking talent United possesses, and the firepower that they bring to the table.

When you have Rashford, Martial, Lukaku, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Sanchez and now Fred eligible to play for your side, then having 30-40 percent possession certainly does not suit their style of play.

United do have a squad which includes the likes of Fellaini, Matic, Herrera, and Pereira to plug in the gaps in the midfield, and give their more attack-minded colleagues the creative freedom to express themselves on the pitch.

Making everyone play behind the ball just wastes precious energy, and playing in such a way continuously tampers with their creative instincts. It is visible to everyone that this United team has a one-way approach to games - that is to sit back and look to hit on the counter, and are helpless when a smaller side relinquishes the ball and sits back to defend.

Jose has lacked pro-activeness in his approach, and his team has not been able to stamp their authority in games.

United is a club renowned for their footballing ideology - the Sir Matt Busby Way - the ALL OUT attacking attitude to play football when they are behind, and to show character when their club needs them the most.

Jose Mourinho's recent record has proved time and again that he has lost his charm to turn around the fortunes of a club - let alone as big a club as Manchester United.

The current executive vice-chairman of Manchester United FC has already missed a trick in his bag by not hiring Sarri, and he will be wary of repeating his mistake next season - when Bielsa becomes available.

