3 Things Manchester United need to do in order to compete with the European elites next season

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 648 // 18 Apr 2019, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The Red Devils were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-0 to Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the quarter-final second leg. A brace from Lionel Messi in the first half and a screamer from outside the box by Philip Coutinho in the second half sunk Manchester United’s ship at the Camp Nou.

The result and the performance by Manchester United showed the world how far behind they still are from competing against the European powerhouses. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were dominated in every department on the pitch. The Blaugrana moved the Manchester United players around the whole pitch and made them chase the ball for most of the game.

The gulf between the two sides looked massive and the Norwegian manager will have a huge task on his hands of rebuilding the squad in the summer and take Manchester United to where they belong. Here are 3 things Manchester United need to do if they want to compete against the European elites next season.

#1 Need to bring in a Technical Director of Football

Manchester United desperately need a director of football and Mike Phelan could be the answer

Manchester United lack a proper structure at the top and this has been one of the major reasons they have been struggling since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill back in 2013.

Ed Woodward, who is the Vice-Executive at the club has been looking after the recruitment process ever since but his record has not been great. The Red Devils have changed 3 managers since he took over and most of the players he recruited have failed miserably at the club.

Ed Woodward is a great businessman but needs someone with great footballing knowledge besides him to look onto the footballing side while he works on the commercial side of the club.

They require a person who can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recruit players who will suit the way he wants his side to play and oversee a long-term plan at Manchester United. All the top clubs in Europe have a proper structure at the top and if Manchester United need to reach their level, they need a revamp at the top before the start of next season.

1 / 3 NEXT