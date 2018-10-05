×
3 things Jose Mourinho recently did that has deteriorated his relationship with his players

Shambhu Ajith
Top 5 / Top 10
622   //    05 Oct 2018, 12:15 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho needs to rethink his strategies

The self-styled Special One seems to have lost his mojo and is now consistently having run-ins with his own players. When Manchester United slipped up occasionally in the 2017-18 campaign, the fingers were almost always pointed at the players and they were asked to get in line and listen to the manager.

However, the fans are starting to lose faith in the manager who has constantly come under fire and has yet refused to acknowledge any part of this turmoil as his own failing. Instead, Mourinho has undermined his players on several occasions and in the dark fortnight that followed the Red Devils' draw at home against the Wolves, Mourinho seems to have escalated his blame game.

Maybe the fault does indeed lie with the players. Or maybe, it is shared. But the fact that there is a lot of toxicity about Manchester United at this point in time is undeniable. Some players seem to have had enough of the Portuguese tactician.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 things that Jose Mourinho did recently that could have very well deteriorated his relationship with the United squad.

#3 Undermining Phil Jones and Eric Bailly after the Carabao Cup defeat

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Bailly is used sparingly now

Just sit back and think about it for a moment. Say you're part of a big club- a club you've always dreamt of playing for. The competition is tight and the rivals are all going for each other's jugulars. How would you then feel if the manager goes to the media and tells them that he doesn't trust you with so much as a spot kick?

After United's embarrassing home defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup, Jose Mourinho publicly ridiculed 2 of his centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. Jones had earlier missed his penalty that led to United's defeat but these things are extremely normal in football.

However, Jose Mourinho decided it was a good time to throw some dirt on them. In the post-match interview, he said,

“I knew we were going to be in trouble with Jones and with Eric. I knew we were going to be in trouble then.”

Mourinho has not backed away from publicly calling his players out and in the absence of a scientific precedent that suggests that all human beings respond the same way to a particular kind of stimuli, the United manager should seriously reconsider his man-management strategy.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Phil Jones Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Old Trafford Football
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
