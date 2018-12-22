×
3 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to do as an interim manager at Manchester United

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
202   //    22 Dec 2018, 02:36 IST

A new era would start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
A new era would start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho in the aftermath of the defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool and appointed a former Red Devil and a fan-favourite, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The selection of Solskjaer came as a surprise to many who would have liked to see someone with more experience to manage the Red Devils. However, United is imprinted within Solskjaer, and he would give his best as the manager as well. 

The club is in all sort of problems at the moment, and Solskjaer as an interim manager needs to clear some of the mess. Here are the three critical issues that the Norwegian needs to take care of during his short stay in Manchester:

#3 Make the team play an attacking brand of football

The fans want to see attacking football at Old Trafford
The fans want to see attacking football at Old Trafford

Since the era of Matt Busby to Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United was known to entertain the fans through their style of play. Teams came to the Theatre of Dreams with the fear of facing a barrage of attacks.

The Red Devils were known to make the pitch large with the fullbacks marauding forward to support the attacking players. There was a rhythm and synchronization in the way Manchester United played in those eras. However, the current United team is far away from such play and the fear factor is no more left at Old Trafford.

The downfall started with the appointment of David Moyes which was made worse by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese's defensive style of play didn't go down well with the fans who got used to seeing their side wearing teams down with pressure.

The departure of Jose might be a blessing in disguise for the fans who can now expect to see a more attacking football under their interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Manchester United forward played in an era where attack was the only form of defence. He needs to do the same as the manager as well.

1 / 3 NEXT
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
