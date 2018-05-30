3 things Manuel Pellegrini needs to do at West Ham United before the start of next season

With Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, the east Londoners have to make these improvements to boost their prospects next season.

West Ham United unveil Pellegrini

West Ham United officially appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager on 22 May.

Given the amount of experience the Chilean possesses, having already managed clubs like Villarreal, Real Madrid and most notably Manchester City, his return to the Premier League has delighted the fans and critics alike.

The Hammers had a forgettable campaign this season, which saw Slaven Billic sacked in November last year before the now-outgoing manager, David Moyes put them in some sort of revival path as they finished the season at 13th from the top.

With Pellegrini at the helm, the east Londoners would like to better that tally and aim for a possible European qualification next season.

With the present squad lacking quality in both attack and defence, however, he will have his work cut out for him.

Here are three things the Chilean needs to do with the current West Ham side before the next season starts.

#3 Sort out Manuel Lanzini's contract issues

2018 EPL Premier League Football West Ham Utd v Everton May 13th

Pellegrini believes in possession based build-up play from midfield and Manuel Lanzini is worth his weight in gold in that regard.

Nicknamed La Joya, Spanish for ‘The Jewel’, the Argentina international has been a fan favourite since his arrival in 2015.

With five goals and six assists from 27 Premier League appearances last season, he’s been a real shot in the arm for the Hammers in the latter part of their campaign this season.

More than the numbers, it’s his style of play that makes him indispensable to the club and brings him all the plaudits he deserves. He is proactive, he thrives with the ball, he’s got pace and phenomenal technical ability to ghost past defenders. At age 25, he is yet to hit his peak.

Ideally, he is the kind that Pelligrini can trust. The play-maker still has two years left on his current contract, however, a new contract is overdue, as a pay rise matching the likes of Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic, would ensure his assured future at the club.

Pellegrini needs to sort out those contract issues as soon as possible and provide the Argentine a free hand in their attacking midfield.