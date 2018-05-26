Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    3 things Real Madrid must do against Liverpool

    An analysis of what Real Madrid must do to overcome Liverpool

    Nathan Fernandes
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 19:13 IST
    3.85K

    Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
    Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

    Real Madrid have come up short in La Liga this season. They have shifted their focus and now look at Europe's Premier competition.

    Up against them, however, are a Liverpool team that has taken no prisoners. Ruining the best defences both domestically and in Europe, they have one of the most formidable attacking lines in the world right now.

    For Real to get their 13th Champions League title, they will need to be at their best, particularly in defence where they have been poor.

    Here we analyse 3 things that will ensure Cristiano and co. end up.

    #3 Shield Marcelo and defend set pieces well

    Enter captio
    Marcelo will need to be at his defensive best against Salah

    Marcelo Vieira is widely considered as the best attacking left-back in the world. Having formed a devastating partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo over the years, the Brazilian has provided width on the left flank.

    However, Jurgen Klopp has identified Marcelo as the weak link in Real's defence

    Marcelo is often caught out in defence and on Sunday, he will be up against arguably the best attacker, Mohamed Salah. Salah is in the form of his life with 44 goals to his credit this season and against an attacking fullback like Marcelo, he will have his moments.

    Playing Casemiro and perhaps Mateo Kovacic could nullify Salah and help Marcelo to focus on his attacking game

    Marcelo will need the help of his teammates to win his battle with the Egyptian.

    Much of Real's defensive woes have been from set pieces. They struggled to deal with the likes Mario Mandzukic and were constantly bombarded with crosses by Bayern Munich. Keylor Navas hasn't been all that convincing either.

    The likes of Mane and new £75 million man Virgil van Dijk are competent in the air and could cause problems. Therefore Zidane will need his players to be vigilant at set-pieces.

    Zidane will definitely have to address this issue ahead of the final.

