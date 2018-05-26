3 things Real Madrid must do against Liverpool

An analysis of what Real Madrid must do to overcome Liverpool

Nathan Fernandes CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 19:13 IST

Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Real Madrid have come up short in La Liga this season. They have shifted their focus and now look at Europe's Premier competition.

Up against them, however, are a Liverpool team that has taken no prisoners. Ruining the best defences both domestically and in Europe, they have one of the most formidable attacking lines in the world right now.

For Real to get their 13th Champions League title, they will need to be at their best, particularly in defence where they have been poor.

Here we analyse 3 things that will ensure Cristiano and co. end up.

#3 Shield Marcelo and defend set pieces well

Marcelo will need to be at his defensive best against Salah

Marcelo Vieira is widely considered as the best attacking left-back in the world. Having formed a devastating partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo over the years, the Brazilian has provided width on the left flank.

However, Jurgen Klopp has identified Marcelo as the weak link in Real's defence

Marcelo is often caught out in defence and on Sunday, he will be up against arguably the best attacker, Mohamed Salah. Salah is in the form of his life with 44 goals to his credit this season and against an attacking fullback like Marcelo, he will have his moments.

Playing Casemiro and perhaps Mateo Kovacic could nullify Salah and help Marcelo to focus on his attacking game

Marcelo will need the help of his teammates to win his battle with the Egyptian.

Much of Real's defensive woes have been from set pieces. They struggled to deal with the likes Mario Mandzukic and were constantly bombarded with crosses by Bayern Munich. Keylor Navas hasn't been all that convincing either.

The likes of Mane and new £75 million man Virgil van Dijk are competent in the air and could cause problems. Therefore Zidane will need his players to be vigilant at set-pieces.

Zidane will definitely have to address this issue ahead of the final.