3 things that must happen for Arsenal to consider 2020 a success

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST

How far can Mikel Arteta take Arsenal this year?

2019 was definitely a year to forget for Arsenal. The Gunners messed up a supposedly ‘easy’ run in to miss out on the top 4 and then followed that up with a miserable 4-1 defeat in the Europa League final. Add to that, their worst ever Premier League start to the 2019/20 campaign and there’s no reason why any Arsenal fan would look back at 2019 for inspiration.

2020 has however started off in much different fashion for the Gunners. The appointment of Mikel Arteta spurred them on to win a massive game at home to Manchester United. That’s a starting point but for the year to be deemed as a success, there are certain things the Arsenal faithful want to see. Here are the 3 things that must happen for Arsenal to consider this calendar year 2020 a success.

#3 Winning Europa League

Unai Emery's Arsenal faltered in the UEFA Europa League Final 2018-19

For a club in Arsenal’s current state, there’s no silverware they can currently turn a nose up at. Fans love silverware and the Gunners haven’t always been fruitful in that department, especially when it pertains to European trophies. Although the new manager seems to be already working his magic on this Arsenal squad, a top 4 finish is highly unlikely. Subsequently, Arsenal is not on course to return to the UCL next season. Unless the team channels all its efforts into winning the Europa League.

The year 2020 will automatically be a success if Arsenal wins silverware, especially the UEL as it offers a route back into the promised land. Last season, Arsenal fans initially downplayed the importance of winning the trophy until they saw they had messed up their top 4 spot in the league.

