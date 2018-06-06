Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 things that Real Madrid got wrong during the 2017-18 season

Shrayans Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 06 Jun 2018, 18:49 IST
Real Madrid Press Conference
When Real Madrid finished the 2016-17 season on a high, claiming both La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, while blowing their opponents out of the water.

As a result, a lot was expected from Los Blancos once the 2017-18 season commenced. While the team did oblige by claiming UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup during pre-season, there was a sharp decline in the team's form, especially in the league. That decline resulted in Madrid virtually losing the La Liga title by the end of December.

Since the turn of the year, however, Los Blancos upped the ante, especially in the Champions League, which resulted in an unprecedented 3rd successive title. That was the only saving grace from a rather forgettable season for the club.

What then, did Real Madrid get wrong during the 2017-18 season? Here are the 3 things:

#3 Transfer policy

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata's absence hurt the team big time.

One of the main reasons which propelled Los Blancos to a historic double during the 2016-17 season was the presence of a terrific squad, comprising of James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata and many more. These players were instrumental in grinding out results in the absence of regular starters such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Since these squad players, especially Morata and James, weren't happy with their bit-part role, they were allowed to leave the club along with Pepe, Danilo, and Mariano Diaz and without adequate replacements, this turned out to be a huge blunder.

The players that the club bought as replacements were simply not good enough to fill the void left by James and company. Also, the club hierarchy's decision to sell both Diaz and Morata, while retaining Karim Benzema was pathetic, to say the least.

Although the club made some great signings in the name of Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, to name a few, the club made a big mistake by expecting too much from these youngsters, especially in their first season.

