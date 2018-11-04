3 things that show Arsenal’s progress under Unai Emery

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool’s high-intensity pressing style and their front three’s ability to run through defences was always going to be the ultimate test for Arsenal. Well, they did manage to pass that test yesterday, when a late Lacazette goal gave them a point against a strong title contender.

Unai Emery had won the Europa League with Sevilla defeating Klopp’s Liverpool in 2016 and he was seen as a manager who has an answer to Klopp’s pressing style. The playing out from the back style and pushing the full backs further forward were seen as traps which Arsenal may fall into when Liverpool would run through them, but the confidence with which Arsenal played the ball from the back in yesterday’s game is commendable. Full marks to Bernd Leno for sticking on to the manager’s instruction and not playing it long.

Arsenal played with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it was a bold move, given Unai’s preference of Iwobi against bigger teams for the work rate he provides. Lucas Torreira was once again impressive and could well have scored the equaliser himself after running through the middle and shooting straight at Allison.

We look at three things which show the progress Arsenal have made under Unai Emery.

#1. The positive environment inside the Emirates

Lacazette scored the equaliser against Liverpool - Premier League

Wenger’s last days of his 22-year reign were full of negativities with the crowd failing to instil confidence in the team. There were times when the players, as well as the crowd, played the waiting game and no one pushed really hard.

Yesterday’s match was completely different. Emery's positive approach and his constant show of energy on the touchline has made the Emirates a difficult place for the visitors. Some of the tackles made by Torreira and Granit Xhaka were greeted with loudest of cheers. Ozil was greeted with the famous ‘We have got Ozil’ chant every time he touched the ball.

Something tangible to come out of the atmosphere will still take time, but one thing is for sure, the fans have really taken a liking for Unai’s tactics and enthusiasm.

