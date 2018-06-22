Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 2 Things that went Wrong and 1 Thing that went Right for Denmark against Australia

Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Australia but their chances of progress to the Round of 16 remain firmly intact.

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 00:02 IST
39

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH22-DEN-AUS
FBL-WC-2018-MATCH22-DEN-AUS

Denmark and Australia played out a 1-1 draw at the Cosmos Arena in their second 2018 FIFA World Cup game. Seven minutes was all the Danish needed to open the scoring, with Christian Eriksen scoring his first goal of the tournament to put his team in front.

Australia found a fortunate break in the final ten minutes of the first half as VAR reversed the referee's on-field call and awarded the Socceroos a penalty which was slotted home by captain Mile Jedinak.

The second half did not produce much action as both teams had to be content and settle for a draw. The result means that Denmark stays in second place but move up to four points, two behind France, while Australia earned their first points of the World Cup and remain in third place in Group C.

On that note, here is a look at the 2 things that went wrong for Denmark:

#3 VAR sparks Controversy

Denmark v Australia: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
VAR left its impact on the outcome of the game

The Video Assistant Referee has been busy during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The technology was brought into action once again for an on-field penalty claim made by the Australian team when a cross from the right wing was met by a leaping Mathew Leckie and his header met the flailing arms of Yussuf Poulsen.

The referee, viewed the replay in the monitor and in consultation with the VAR team awarded Australia the penalty. It was a questionable call by the officials as it was an unintentional handball by Poulsen and also, the fact that it happened in a very narrow space.

Usually, when the ball is handled in close range, the decision tends to go in the favour of the defending team as referees consider the minimum distance rule and also understand that the player did not have sufficient time to pull out from the challenge.

However, this time the VAR might have committed their first error of the tournament that ended up hurting Denmark as Mile Jedinak tucked away the spot kick to equalize for Australia.

Meanwhile, Yussuf Poulsen was the culprit once again as he conceded a penalty for the second straight game and received his second yellow card of the World Cup, and will have to sit out the next game against France due to suspension.



FIFA WC 2018 Denmark Football Australia Football Christian Eriksen Kasper Schmeichel Cosmos Arena
