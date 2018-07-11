3 things that will happen at Real Madrid under Lopetegui

Rikky Luiz
11 Jul 2018, 02:30 IST

Julen Lopetegui Argote - The Beginning Of New Era

On May 31, Zinedine Zidane surprisingly stepped down from Real Madrid's bench just few days after he won third straight Champions League title. In his farewell press conference, Zidane said that the club needs a new philosophy and a new work methodology.

Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as coach at the Santiago Bernabeu. Lopetegui is the perfect man for this particular Zidane-replacing job. Lopetegui believes in a Spanish playing style based on possession and pressing. Lopetegui can provide a lot of continuity to what Zidane was doing.

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, Real Madrid needs to start a new era. They are going to build a team with a strong Spanish core.

They have Isco, Carvajal, Cabellos, Nacho and other young Spanish players and Lopetegui has had success with them before.

Let's take a look at three interesting things that will Lopetegui implement in his new squad.

#1 Midfield domination

Real Madrid fans should be excited to see what Lopetegui is going to do with Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Kovačić, Isco, Ceballos and Llorente

Zinedine Zidane is a counter-attacking minded manager. On the other side, Julen Lopetegui is a tactical manager who prefers tiki-taka style.

Real Madrid's midfield is going to be the most interesting aspect of next season. Lopetegui is known as a coach who prefers to play a midfield-heavy side. He is very midfield dominating orientated coach and could be Real Madrid's version of Pep Guardiola.

Possession will now be the integral part of their system. It would not be a surprise if Lopetegui continues Zidane's quixotic quest of finding a way to get Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, and Isco onto the same lineup.

Lopetegui will definitely try to play some beautiful brand of football.

Lopetegui wants his team to play with the ball at their feet and that is exactly how Isco, Modrić, Kroos or Asensio like to play.

Lopetegui has an excellent tactical knowledge about the game and with this squad, which is probably the best in the world right now, he can do wonders.

It will be very interesting to see how Real Madrid play with possession football.