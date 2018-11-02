3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool

Emery will pit his wits against Klopp

Arsenal and Unai Emery have exceeded expectations with their start so far. After 10 games, the Gunners sit on 22 points, occupying one of the Champions League spots. However, the most refreshing aspect has been the Gunners’ attacking play. Having scored 24 goals, they are the joint 2nd leading scorers in the land.

Though Arsenal enjoyed a seven-game winning streak before being halted at Selhurst Park, they haven’t yet come up against a top-four rival since Chelsea. Thus, their game against Liverpool has assumed more importance. Apart from the three points on offer, the game would also provide an indicator of where the Gunners actually stand.

Liverpool arrive at the Emirates on the back of a run which has seen them go unbeaten and accumulate 26 points. Unlike the first half of last season, the Reds look much more assured defensively and look primed to mount an assault on the Premier League.

With the two titans of the English game set to cross swords on Saturday, there are numerous things one can look forward to. Through this article, we would look at three such things that a football fan can look forward to at the Emirates.

#3 Liverpool’s fabulous front three against Arsenal’s dodgy defense

For all of the Gunners’ attacking brilliance this season, they still look a massive ‘work-in-progress', defensively. To compound their problems, they might have to go into the match without their first-choice full-backs with Bellerin and Monreal facing a race against time to be fit.

Moreover, Mustafi has looked on the verge of committing an error whenever he’s taken the field which leads one to question why Sokratis isn’t playing alongside Rob Holding. There are problems aplenty for the Gunners in the defensive third and an acid test lies in wait against Liverpool.

A fit and firing Liverpool front three causes headaches to even the meanest of defences and against a makeshift Arsenal back four, they would fancy their chances of inflicting damage.

Though Salah, Firmino and Mane haven’t yet clicked collectively, they have shown in recent weeks that they aren’t too far off the mark. While Mane got off the blocks quickly, Salah took time to rediscover his scoring touch. On the other hand, Firmino has been the least effective of the three but Klopp would expect the Brazilian to turn up when it matters most.

A major chunk of the game would be decided by Arsenal’s ability (or inability) to shut Liverpool’s attack out. If the Gunners can keep things tight at the back, they can expect their flair players to make the difference at the other end of the pitch.

Though the odds are heavily in favour of Liverpool waltzing past Arsenal’s defence, it surely makes for an interesting watch. Thus, it is a battle you can’t take your eyes off once Saturday rolls in.

