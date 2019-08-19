3 things we learned as Messi-less Barca crumble again

If there was a way to begin a season in the worst possible way, this was it for the Spanish champions. After a decade of opening day victories, Barcelona opened the 2019/20 season with one of the most dreadful performances in recent memory, losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao. For the first time in a decade, Lionel Messi didn't play the season's opening game, and this "Messi-dependent" team proved once again why they befit that title.

Dropping points is something the Spanish champions can be forgiven for, but what disappoints Barca fans most is the dreadful performance of the team that was on display. As if that wasn't enough for them to bear, they also watched a 38-year-old Aritz Aduriz come onto the field as a substitute and score a jaw-dropping goal in the dying moments of the game to give his team a deserved victory.

Here are 3 things we learned about Ernesto Valverde's side as they put on an utterly lackluster performance.

#3 Same old Valverde

Ernesto Valverde once again was tactically inept

Barca's performance at the San Mames Stadium only reiterated why the Blaugrana fans have been calling for Ernesto Valverde's head for so long now. For a club that's known for its beautiful style of play, their display on Friday night was beyond ordinary.

The starting lineup fielded by Valverde aroused excitement among fans before the game, as new signings Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, as well as fan-favorite youngsters Ousmane Dembele and Carles Alena, got on the teamsheet. But their delight was short-lived, as, from the first minute, Barcelona was getting overrun by Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams, who recently signed a 9-year contract with the Basques club, was on a rampage, and if it hadn't been for Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Barca would have been a couple of goals down in the first half.

This situation was very reminiscent of so many games last season, where attacking teams managed to corner Barcelona, and Valverde was unable to make any tactical changes to tip the scales in his side's favor. In spite of having so many talented and experienced players in the team, it's shocking to see how Valverde is never able to inspire them. Valverde's conservative style of play, marked by lateral passing, appalling work rate, and an overall lack of motivation in some of the best and most experienced players in the world, is in stark contrast to the flamboyant, attractive and direct football that the club is known for.

Last night against Bilbao, Barcelona did not look like a team with a drive to bounce back after the defeats against Liverpool and Valencia, that they ended last season with. Fans were hoping that maybe this time Valverde would change his style, but if this game points at anything, it's only at another long and arduous season of boring football under Mr. Valverde.

