3 things we learned from Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Girona

Yash Sharma

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - Julen Lopetegui

Moving on from the 4-2 defeat suffered at the hands of local rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid are back to winning ways. Julen Lopetegui, the new Madrid boss is making things tick for Los Blancos.

After a comfortable 2-0 win over Getafe last week, Real Madrid visited Girona this weekend for a match which ended 4-1 in their favour.

Last season, Girona delivered the first away defeat for the Spanish giants, and it was looking to go the same way as Borja Garcia put the home side 1-0 up after 16 minutes. Real Madrid made a spectacular comeback and finished the tie 4-1.

The Spanish giants were awarded 2 penalties in the match, they were converted by Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema. Benzema scored twice, whereas Bale and Sergio Ramos struck 1 goal each.

Let's take a look at 5 things we learned about Real Madrid from their 4-1 win over Girona.

#3 Bale and Benzema seems lethal

Bale and Benzema celebrating a pre-season goal

Following the departure of erstwhile club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, it was hard to guess who would fill the void left by him in the Madrid attack. So far, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale seem on a mission to do just that.

Benzema and Bale performed exceptionally well in pre-season, and have carried their form into the ongoing season as well.

Both forwards have provided 2 goals each in LaLiga so far, with Gareth Bale having an assist to his name as well. Benzema also scored in Real Madrid's 4-2 loss to Atletico.

#2 Sergio Ramos possibly the new Ronaldo

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - Ramos scores from the spot

Following Ronaldo's departure to Turin, one question was; 'who's going to take the free kicks and penalties'?

For now Sergio Ramos has hinted that he'll be the penalty taker in Madrid's lineup. However, Gareth Bale and Asensio have been taking the free kicks. Ramos scored the first goal for Real Madrid against Girona from the penalty spot. He also converted the penalty in Madrid's Super Cup loss as well.

One of the highest scoring defenders of all time, Sergio Ramos has now scored 2 goals for Madrid so far this season, both coming from the penalty spot.

