Top 3 defenders who played at the 2018 World Cup

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.02K // 18 Jul 2018, 15:50 IST

In football, a lot of attention and focus goes to the forwards who score goals and break records. They more often than not make the headlines, especially in major competitions. This works both ways as analysts will point out those who fire blanks for long spells.

For example, Olivier Giroud played over 500 minutes at the World Cup without conjuring a single shot on target. What about the players that pull the strings at the back?

It is no doubt that defenders play a pivotal role in any team. The modern-day football has revolutionized how defenders play the game. Nowadays, they are required to be good on the ball and be composed passers.

From time to time, we see central defenders, who were the furthest back, deployed forward in the final minutes of a match. Traditional fullbacks are required more to overlap and provide crossing options for their team.

In the recently concluded 2018 World Cup, we saw managers use different formations depending on their style of play. Belgium and England had three central defenders with two wing backs. No doubt, there were bright sparks defensively and these three defenders proved to be rock solid at the back.

#3 Harry Maguire (England)

Maguire kept even burly strikers like Romelu Lukaku at bay

The 6 ft 4 center-back was arguably England's main defensive man in their run-up to a formidable fourth-place finish. Yes, his defensive partner John Stones scored two headed goals from set pieces, but some of his defensive abilities let him down.

Maguire, on the other hand, bullied the opposition strikers with his size and height. He scored the opening goal for England, a thumping header against Sweden in their 2-0 quarter-final win.

The Leicester City man also got five crucial blocks and made 50 recoveries in the competition. It is not surprising that he alongside Jordan Pickford played every minute of the competition for England.

