3 top players in recent memory who scored against their former teams

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
373   //    26 Jul 2018, 16:50 IST

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League
Lampard played for both Chelsea and Man City

The transfer market usually is a time for players and managers to access their next career move. This is a time for reflection on the past season and possibly look for greener pastures. In football, players normally change clubs for various reasons. It may be to get more money because football indeed is a short career or in the pursuit of more playing time. It is never a certainty that changing clubs will improve a player's situation.

For example, Mohamed Salah had a dream move to Chelsea in 2014 from Basel. He was a star player in Switzerland when he came to the Premier League. However, he struggled to find regular playing time under Jose Mourinho and as result, went to the Italian league. It is there that the seed of the world-class talent he is today were planted.

Football, especially in the professional leagues, involves playing over 45 matches a season. Therefore, players are bound to face their former sides in the course of their career. Some players like Carlos Tevez while at Manchester City, used the chance to mock his former employers Manchester United when he scored.

Others in the past have maintained cool heads as a sign of respect to their former clubs. There are those players who have found the net against their former teams. These three top players fit the bill with their goals having a significant impact in the outcome of those matches.

#3 Alvaro Morata


Real Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League
Meek Morata scored two goals against former side Madrid

The Spanish striker faced his former side Real Madrid in May 2015 at the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage. Morata moved to Juventus in pursuit of more playing time as he constantly played second fiddle to Karim Benzema in the striking pecking order at Madrid. The first leg in Turin ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

Morata had given Juventus the lead in the eighth minute but refused to celebrate the goal. Cristiano Ronaldo levelled matters for Madrid in the 27th minute. However, it was Carlos Tevez that settled matters in the 57th minute from the penalty spot. Madrid had to score in the return leg a week later in Spain.

Ronaldo gave Madrid the much needed away goal from his 23rd-minute penalty. Morata, however, got the crucial equaliser in the 57th minute to send Madrid packing.






1 / 3 NEXT
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
